The Senate today passed a tax conformity bill, bringing Minnesota in line with recent federal tax changes and cutting tax collections by more than $100 million, said Senator Andrew Mathews (R-Princeton). The bill was passed with bipartisan support and is headed to the governor’s desk for his signature.  

“The Senate’s passage of the tax conformity bill is a bipartisan victory that will help many Minnesotans who urgently need financial relief,” Senator Mathews said. “However, I am severely disappointed to see our seniors left out of this legislation. When Senate Republicans brought forward an amendment to fully eliminate the tax on Social Security, Democrats refused to move it. As session advances, I will continue to fight for our state’s enormous $17.6 billion surplus to be given back to taxpayers.”

