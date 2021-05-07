Big Lake schools moved to distance learning Thursday, April 29 and Friday, April 30 after a series of threats potentially put the safety of students and staff at risk. Schools started two hours late on Monday, May 3.
The threats came after a flurry of social media activity associated with a Big Lake student’s racist prom proposal Tuesday, April 27 that enraged many in the Big Lake community.
All Little Learners preschool, elementary school, middle school, and high school classes were moved to distance learning on April 29-30, according to a statement from Supt. Tim Truebenbach. In addition, Kids Club/Hive Time, all community education classes, ECFE, ECSE, and all after-school activities/athletics were canceled, Truebenbach stated.
The school district worked with the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office and Big Lake Police Department in investigating the threats, said Matt Hayen, acting chief of the Big Lake Police Department.
After checking out the threats, they were deemed to be not credible, Hayen said.
But in the name of being proactive, the schools switched to distance learning.
The Big Lake Police Department made extra patrol available if it was needed, Hayen said.
The time away from the physical school buildings allowed Big Lake school staff to process the events related to the ill-conceived prom proposal and prepare for additional support made available to Big Lake students, Truebenbach stated in correspondence to the Big Lake school community. In addition to making counselors available to students, teachers at the middle school and high school were directed to monitor hallways from outside their classrooms during breaks from classroom activity.
The situation unfolded Tuesday, April 27 after a student’s racist prom proposal went viral on various social media platforms, including Snapchat and Facebook.
The post shows a teenage boy and girl holding a sign that read, “If I were Black I’d be picking cotton, but I’m white so I’m picking you.”
The word ”Black” on the sign was set apart from the rest of the message in larger, thick, black-colored letters. The word “prom” follows the boy’s message and is set in large letters, presented in Big Lake High School’s school colors, blue and yellow.
The Big Lake School District released a statement late Tuesday, April 27 stating that it does not condone the behavior of the students and pledged to take the appropriate discipline action allowed under school district policy.
The District also stated it does not condone racism and is committed to equality and strong character taught as part of the District’s ”Hornet Way.”
The district released the following statement:
“Earlier today, the Big Lake School District was made aware of a “promposal” post on Facebook that reportedly involved students using a racial comment. The School District is taking this report very seriously and is in the process of investigating this matter.
We will be evaluating it under any and all applicable School District policies and will take whatever action is necessary and appropriate to address the situation.
Due to state and federal data privacy laws, the School District is prohibited from sharing more information about this matter with the public about the specifics of this incident and the students involved.
Big Lake Schools does not condone racism, in any form. Our school has been committed to implementing the Hornet Way, as a way to develop and guide our students’ character and actions. The Hornet Way teaches the values of respect, honesty, kindness, responsibility, and fairness.
We believe those values extend to all aspects of our school community. The School District also is committed to ensuring that all students and staff are treated equally and can attend school and report to work in a comfortable and welcoming environment. Our expectations are high and we expect compliance by all.”
