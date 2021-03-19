On March 6, 2021 at approximately 12:48am Officer Tyler Hecht observed a vehicle with a large, non-transparent decal in the rear window and whose registered owner had a revoked drivers license.
Officer Hecht initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the three occupants. Officer Hecht could immediately smell the odor of marijuana coming from the inside of the vehicle. The driver admitted to smoking marijuana earlier that day.
A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of a red and black handbag on the back seat next to where the rear female passenger had been seated. The female was identified as Heidi Schliesman (Age 31 – Minnetonka, MN). Inside the handbag, officers located two baggies of suspected methamphetamine. Additional white powder, suspected to be a controlled substance, was also located in the handbag, along with a piece of mail bearing Schliesman’s name and address.
The suspected methamphetamine field-tested positive for methamphetmaine and weighed 39.1 grams. The white powder substance was sent to the laboratory for analysis due to concerns it may contain fentanyl.
Schliesman was arrested and transported to the Sherburne County Jail. Schliesman was charged by criminal complaint with; Felony 2nd Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance.
