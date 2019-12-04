“In spite of the snow and icy roads, we had a great turnout and similar to last year,” exclaimed President Kathy Poslusny at their annual Santa Day Sunday afternoon. The Big Lake American Legion Auxiliary hosted 222 youth along with their parents and grandparents at The Friendly Buffalo.
Along with taking photos with Santa (aka American Legion Post Service Officer Paul Krumlei) and telling him their wishes for Christmas, each child picked up a gift shopped by Auxiliary members and paid for by Big Lake American Legion Post 147.
Five Girl Scout Troops sang to the guests as they nibbled on juice and cookies. A lucky girl and boy also received a bike.
