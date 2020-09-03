Students in the Big Lake community will soon find it safer to get to school.
The Big Lake City Council awarded a $144,164 bid to Concrete Idea, Inc. of Plymouth for its Safe Routes to School project.
The project, which will result in better sidewalks and safer crosswalks for students walking to school, is a joint project between MnDOT and the City of Big Lake, with about 80 percent of the project costs being funded through a federal grant.
The project, according to City Engineer Lane Otteson, includes two locations: Minnesota Avenue adjacent to Independence Elementary, and the Birch Street-Glenwood Avenue intersection.
In addition to the $144,164 for the work to be performed by Concrete Idea, there is about $27,000 in design and federal administration costs associated with the project, as well as $5,000 earmarked for inspections and materials testing. The total cost of the project is $176,176.
After the 80 percent funding through the federal grant in the amount of $115,331.20, the City of Big Lake share of the project stands at $61,384.80.
by Jeffrey Hage
MONTICELLO Times
Students in the Big Lake community will soon find it safer to get to school.
The Big Lake City Council awarded a $144,164 bid to Concrete Idea, Inc. of Plymouth for its Safe Routes to School project.
The project, which will result in better sidewalks and safer crosswalks for students walking to school, is a joint project between MnDOT and the City of Big Lake, with about 80 percent of the project costs being funded through a federal grant.
The project, according to City Engineer Lane Otteson, includes two locations: Minnesota Avenue adjacent to Independence Elementary, and the Birch Street-Glenwood Avenue intersection.
In addition to the $144,164 for the work to be performed by Concrete Idea, there is about $27,000 in design and federal administration costs associated with the project, as well as $5,000 earmarked for inspections and materials testing. The total cost of the project is $176,176.
After the 80 percent funding through the federal grant in the amount of $115,331.20, the City of Big Lake share of the project stands at $61,384.80.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.