Big Lake police have arrested a St. Paul man for possession of 23 grams of methamphetamine during an incident that some could say resembled a scene in a Cheech and Chong movie.
But in this case, the drug at hand was meth, as opposed to marijuana in the movies from the 1970s.
On Saturday, Nov. 27, officers were called to the area of Highway 10 and County Road 50 in Becker Township on a report of a disabled RV.
Upon arriving on the scene, a police officer observed that the RV was broken down. It appeared that someone had been working to make repairs to the RV, because items were strewn out into the highway.
However, no one was on the roadway when law enforcement arrived on scene.
But inside the RV, law enforcement observed what appeared to be three people taking hits on a meth pipe, according to a criminal complaint filed in Sherburne County District Court.
Three people exited the RV: 60-year-old Frederick Babler, a 65-year-old male, and a third, unidentified person. They denied smoking anything other than a cigarette.
However, the 65-year-old male showed signs of meth use, officers stated in their report. He had pupils the size of pin pricks, had a ring of sweat around his neck despite an outside temperature of 32 degrees , was dripping with sweat, and exhibited rigid muscles, the complaint states.
Big Lake Police’s K-9, Bruno, arrived on scene to conduct a drug sniff on the RV and alerted on the vehicle. A subsequent search of the RV uncovered a glass pipe, a second, but broken glass pipe, and a colored substance which appeared to be burned residue from methamphetamine.
Frederick Babler allegedly had on his possession a plastic container that contained white shards that appeared to be scrapings from a pipe. The 8.8 grams of scrapings later tested positive as meth, according to the criminal complaint.
Also found at the scene was a baggie containing what later tested as 6.2 grams of meth and a package containing 8 grams of meth, the complaint states.
Frederick Babler was taken into custody and charged in Sherburne County District Court with third degree drug possession for having in his possession more than 10 grams of a narcotic.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@apgecm.com
