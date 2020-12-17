Riverside Church’s ‘A Christmas Carol’ goes virtual

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, but Christmas looks a little different this year.
Riverside Church is sticking to it’s traditions with a twist. This year marks the 10th annual production of A Christmas Carol, but instead of selling tickets in the community the church is hosting the play online for all viewers to see.
For Riverside Church music and the arts is one of the best ways to connect to the community.
Skipp Machmer, Executive Pastor of Programming and Strategic Development said it’s a part of the church’s history and wants it to continue in the future.
“Everyone wants to be able to celebrate Christmas this year, as you can tell, but with the stores and the lights and the shortage of live Christmas trees, along with so many things not happening, we wanted to make sure that people know that Christmas has not been canceled,” Machmer said.
Since COVID-19 hit and social gatherings are out of the question Machmer knew the production wouldn’t be able to go on this season. The amount of people on the cast and crew alone would have reached the capacity. So they said no to a in-person audience all together.
“With such a large cast and team of over 100 people involved in each live production, there wasn’t a way to make this happen in-person this year,” Machmer said.
The actors and actresses are all locals from communities around all of Riverside’s campuses. There are too many to name, but there is five groups that bring the production to life come Christmas.
Val Battis is in charge of the drama department, Melissa Krohn is head of the choir, Jaci Decker is head of the kids choir, Chris Barrett runs the band, lights, and programming, and Tom Haley is in charge of the technical team.
This year there was an extra element of getting the production recorded and ready for viewers to watch online.
“For this year our Creative Arts team worked to edit the video and a number of our staff have been hosting this production as part of our Online Campus each weekend,” Machmer said. “Also the entire 2019 cast and crew made it possible to re-produce a 2020 video.”
The Riverside production of A Christmas Carol has run every Saturday and Sunday so far in December and there has been rave reviews.
“People miss being together for Christmas and being in person to celebrate Christmas, but having something online has been very well received,” Machmer said. “Through the first two weekends we can see from our online data that over 4,000 devices have streamed and we are only halfway through the month with four more performances to go. So if there is an average of 2 people per household watching we could never handle that capacity on our campus. People also love something for their family that is free.”
This is the final weekend viewers can tune in online at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19 and Sunday, Dec. 20.
You can stream the production on your computer or smart TV at MyRC.Online.Church or you can also find it at Facebook.com/MyRiversideChurch.
For the most part Riverside is sticking to the traditional and classic storyline of A Christmas Carol, but there will be a few added songs and a short message of Christmas hope for everyone.
Riverside Church is hosting a few other Christmas events as well.
The church has a Christmas series, “Holiday Lights”, every Sunday during December and during Christmas week there will be four services: Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Big Lake campus and Thursday, Dec. 24 at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at the Big Lake/Sauk Rapids/Online campuses.
Check out all the details at MyRC.Church/Christmas and be sure to RSVP.
