Two of the area’s largest summer festivals have been canceled for the 2020 season because of concerns with public safety related to the coronavirus.
Monticello’s Riverfest Celebration has been canceled for 2020, the Riverfest Committee decided on Tuesday, April 28.
That means no pie-eating contests or car shows, talent contests, art shows or food exhibitions, and maybe most importantly, no Riverfest Parade.
The committee issued the following statement following its April 28 meeting:
“The Riverfest committee has made the very difficult decision to cancel Riverfest for the safety of our community. We thank our Volunteers, Sponsors, Vendors, and most of all the Community Members for the continued support each year! We look forward to seeing all of you July 8th - 11th 2021 for one heck of a celebration!”
The same evening the Riverfest committee was meeting to cancel the 2020, the Spud Fest Committee was meeting across the Mississippi River with a similar decision to make.
Like the folks in Monticello, the Big Lake Spud Fest Committee decided to cancel its festival planned for June 2020.
“After careful consideration, it is with a heavy heart that the Big Lake Spud Fest Board has decided to. cancel Spud Fest 2020,” the Spud Fest Board announced.
“This decision was made with the health and safety of our participants, vendors, and sponsors in mind,” The Spud Fest Board stated.
“We look forward to planning for the return of Big Lake Spud Fest on June24-27 202,” the board concluded.
Other festivals in the area have also been canceled.
There will be no “Rockin’ Rogers” in Rogers this year, no “Friendly City days” in Albertville, or Maple Grove City Days. To date, the annual St. Michael Daze & Knights Festival scheduled for August 7 and 8 has not been canceled.
Last week the Monticello Times shared the changes made to the ambassador programs in both Monticello and Big Lake.
In Monticello, there has yet to be action taken on the fate of the Lions Brewfest the third Saturday of August or the Rotary Club’s Taste of the Towns, set for mid-September.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
