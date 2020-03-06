A dog who fell through ice on the Elk River, and the dog’s owner who fell in trying to rescue her dog, escaped serious injuries Thursday thanks to an alert neighbor.
Sheriff’s deputies were called at 2:15 p.m. to a residence in the 19000 block of 147 th Street by a woman whose dog was stranded in the middle of the river, according to Sheriff Joel Brott. By the time sheriff’s deputies arrived, that caller also had fallen into the river trying to rescue her dog, Brott said.
A neighbor witnessed the woman fall into the river and rushed to help her. The first deputy who arrived saw the 72-year-old man pulling his 64-year-old neighbor out of the river.
That woman was cold but wasn’t seriously injured. She told deputies that her dog, Max, had gone out onto the ice after a deer carcass, fell through the ice and couldn’t get back out of the water. The woman went out to rescue her dog but also fell through the ice.
After the neighbor rescued the woman, deputies wearing cold water rescue equipment rescued Max from the river. He was taken to a local vet. His owner was taken to Mercy Hospital.
Both are expected to make full recoveries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.