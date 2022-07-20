Arena Becker Big Lake

The above illustration shows where a proposed ice arena would be located in Big Lake on the east side of the city just south of Highway 10.

 

 Illustration: City of Big Lake

by Jeffrey Hage

MONTICELLO Times

The Becker Big Lake Hockey Association is a step closer to having a ice rink to call its own.

The Big Lake City Council on July 13 approved the rezoning of 5.1 acres located on the southwest side of Highway 10 at 166th St. NW and 198th Avenue. 

The property is located on presently undeveloped land a couple blocks east of The Buff- formerly known as the Friendly Buffalo.

The property is currently undevelopable because it is classified as an outlot. The City Council rezoned the property from B3- general business to an I-4-Innovation Industrial to allow for the future construction of the hockey arena. The property will have to be platted as a viable lot before any future construction can begin.

That construction could be underway in two years, according to Al Gessell, president of the Becker Big Lake Youth Hockey Association, who was present at the July 13 meeting.

Constructing the arena as soon as possible is important to the association because of rising construction costs.

“What was a $4 million rink two years ago is now a $6 million rink,” Gessell said.

Gessell noted that the hockey association has hired a firm to conduct a feasibility study related to donations the association might receive towards the building of an arena. Areas looked at will not only be donations, but pledges and naming rights, he said. The association also receives proceeds from charitable gambling.

That firm would also coordinate a capital campaign for the raising of those funds, Gessell said.

“We are closer now than we have ever been to putting a rink up,” Gessell told members of the Big Lake City Council.

The association sought the rezoning so it could begin the process of sending its blueprints for an arena out for bids, Gessell said.

Council member Kim Noding said she has been hearing about the construction of a new arena for a number of years now and is pleased to see the current movement forward on those plans.

“Best wishes and best of luck in pulling it all together,” Noding said.

Preliminary plans for the arena called for a single rink, a pretty good size lobby, a second level that will include a community room, a training room, as well as a viewing area to watch the games.

