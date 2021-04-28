People in Big Lake we’re enraged Tuesday, April 27 after a student’s racist prom proposal went viral on various social media platforms, including Snapchat and Facebook.
The post shows a teenage boy and girl holding a sign that read, "If I were Black I'd be picking cotton, but I'm white so I'm picking you."
The word ”Black” is set apart from the rest of the message in larger, thick, black-colored letters. The word “prom” follows the boys message and is set in large letters, presented in Big Lake High School’s school colors, blue and yellow.
The Times has identified the students but their names will not be published because they have not been charged with a crime.
The Big Lake School District released a statement late Tuesday’s evening stating that it does not condone the behavior of the students and pledged to take the appropriate discipline action allowed under school district policy.
The District also stated it does not condone racism and is committed to equality and strong character taught as part of the District’s ”Hornet Way.”
The district released the following statement:
“Earlier today, the Big Lake School District was made aware of a “promposal” post on Facebook that reportedly involved students using a racial comment. The School District is taking this report very seriously and is in the process of investigating this matter.
We will be evaluating it under any and all applicable School District policies and will take whatever action is necessary and appropriate to address the situation.
Due to state and federal data privacy laws, the School District is prohibited from sharing more information about this matter with the public about the specifics of this incident and the students involved.
Big Lake Schools does not condone racism, in any form. Our school has been committed to implementing the Hornet Way, as a way to develop and guide our students’ character and actions. The Hornet Way teaches the values of respect, honesty, kindness, responsibility, and fairness.
We believe those values extend to all aspects of our school community. The School District also is committed to ensuring that all students and staff are treated equally and can attend school and report to work in a comfortable and welcoming environment. Our expectations are high and we expect compliance by all.”
