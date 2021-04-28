People in Big Lake we’re enraged Tuesday, April 27 after a student’s racist prom proposal went viral on various social media platforms, including Snapchat and Facebook.

The post shows a teenage boy and girl holding a sign that read, "If I were Black I'd be picking cotton, but I'm white so I'm picking you."

The word ”Black” is set apart from the rest of the message in larger, thick, black-colored letters. The word “prom” follows the boys message and is set in large letters, presented in Big Lake High School’s school colors, blue and yellow.

The Times has identified the students but their names will not be published because they have not been charged with a crime.

The Big Lake School District released a statement late Tuesday’s evening stating that it does not condone the behavior of the students and pledged to take the appropriate discipline action allowed under school district policy.

The District also stated it does not condone racism and is committed to equality and strong character taught as part of the District’s ”Hornet Way.”

The district released the following statement:

