Big Lake Police Saliterman Thull

Big Lake police officers Bill Saliterman, left, and Chris Thull are pictured after being promoted to full-time officers on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

 

 Big Lake Police Department

There are a lot of personnel changes that became official Wednesday, Dec. 14 within the Big Lake Police Department.

However, the faces all remain the same.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

Load comments