There are a lot of personnel changes that became official Wednesday, Dec. 14 within the Big Lake Police Department.
However, the faces all remain the same.
Three members of the Big Lake Police Department received internal promotions, while two probationary officers were elevated to regular, full-time officers.
Sam Olson was promoted to police captain, where he will serve as the second in command under Police Chief John Kaczmarek. Olson was previously a sergeant within the department. He served as acting police chief for about a year while the Big Lake Police was going through internal leadership changes.
Officer Sam Norlin and Officer Guy Chaffee are being promoted from their positions as police officers to sergeants within the Big Lake Police Department. Chaffee most recently was with the department’s K9 team with K( officer Bruno. Bruno passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 12.
Officer Tyler Hecht has taken on the department’s K9 duties and will soon be patrolling the streets of Big Lake with his new K9 partner.
Also during the Dec. 14 meeting, officers Chris Thull and William Saliterman were administered their oaths of office by Mayor Paul Knier.
Thull is a Zimmerman native who began his probationary work with the Big Lake Police Department in February 2022. Thull worked with the Bemidji Police Department and at the Sherburne County Jail before joining the Big Lake Police Department.
Saliterman grew up in Big Lake. He has worked previously with the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.
“I look forward to knowing you and a long tenure here with the best police department in the entire state,” Mayor Knier said upon the completion of the oaths of office.
