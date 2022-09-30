Premier Marine announces the grand opening of its new corporate offices and manufacturing headquarters in Big Lake, Minnesota. In just 10 months, the 85-acre parcel went from raw land to the new home of Premier Marine, manufacturer of industry-leading performance luxury pontoons. The new factory has the capacity to produce up to 5,000 boats annually.  

The new 150,000 sq. ft. facility features state-of-the-art engineering and fabrication capabilities, and positions Big Lake as home to one of the most respected pontoon manufacturers in the marine industry. Since being acquired by Envision Company in the spring of 2021, the company has experienced a significant makeover with new leadership, an extensive number of new hires, and now, a new home and manufacturing facility. A video showcasing the new space can be found here.

