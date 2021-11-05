Premier Marine development moving forward

The relocation of Premier Marine to Big Lake came closer to fruition with the Big Lake City Council’s approval of six motions at its October 27 meeting- including a rezoning measure of the Big Lake Business Park.
Approved was a comprehensive plan amendment for a portion of Big Lake Business Park, an ordinance amending the zoning map for the business park, a resolution approving the preliminary plat for the business park, a site plan, a conditional use permit for the height of the Premier Marine building, an interim use permit allowing for the outdoor storage of finished products, and a resolution authorizing publication of an ordinance amending the zoning code,
The measures are all apply to the proposed 85 acre future home of the pontoon boat manufacturer.
The comprehensive plan amendment re-guides the future Premier Marine property , located south of Minnesota Avenue from being zoned for business, medium and high density housing to industry and office, according to Kendra Lindahl, the city’s consulting planner.
The approval of the site plan creates the groundwork for Premier Marine’s 170,000 square-foot main plant, Lindahl said.
In addition to Premier’s manufacturing facility, the 170,516 square-foot property will be home to a warehouse and office facility, Lindahl said.
On the recommendation of the Big Lake Planning Commission, the city council did not approve a change to the entire Premier site. The Planning Commission stated that full-site approval is premature at the current time. What was not approved is a five acre piece of the proposed development.
The zoning map amendment approved by the city council changes the zoning designation from agricultural to a general industrial district.
As part of the preliminary plat approval, the land was split into four parcels- two full lots and two out lots. The plat will also dedicate right-of-way and construct Minnesota Avenue and 180th Street to provide access to the site.
The conditional use permit for the building height was necessary because Premier Marine proposes a 38-foot high facility and the city’s zoning code allows a height of 35 feet in a development such as the one Premier proposes. While Premier request a conditional use permit for a 38-foot structure, the planning commission recommended 39 feet. The city council concurred.
Big Lake Mayor Paul Knier noted how it might appear to the public that the city is moving fast on the Premier Marine development requests. But that’s not the case, Knier said.
“It may look like it’s moving fast, but the planning commission has spent a lot of time on this project and its recommendations to the council,” Knier said.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@apgecm.com
