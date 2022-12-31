Premier Marine has significantly bolstered their North American network of dealers with the recent signing of four premium, multi-store dealerships. The network of dealers includes eight Marine Max locations, five Skier’s Marine stores, all three Irish Boat Shop locations in northern Michigan, and three Gordy’s Marine dealerships. The new dealer partnerships coincide with an incredible year of growth and momentum for the company that includes the opening of a new world-class manufacturing facility in Big Lake, Minnesota this past September.
“It’s been an incredible year,” said Premier Marine CEO Matt Homan reflecting on the significant changes and growth the company has enjoyed. “The addition of these high caliber dealerships is reflective of the future vision and direction of Premier pontoons. They don’t just sell and service boats. They really care about helping customers have a positive, safe, and memorable boating experience.”
In September of 2022, Premier hosted a dealer meeting at the new manufacturing facility. As part of that meeting, the company unveiled the new 2023 line-up of premium luxury pontoons that included new models like the muscular Super Sport, and exclusive innovations like the award-winning Revolution Seating. These new dealers will soon have these models in their showrooms in time for the summer boating season.
Leading the growth of the new dealership network is Marine Max, one of the nation’s leading premium boat retailers, and will add eight locations to the Premier pontoon family. Next, Skier’s Marine will add its five dealership locations serving Alabama, Georgia, and Tennessee regions. Both the Irish Boat Shop and Gordy’s Marine will bring three dealership locations each to the Premier network. The Irish Boat shop has three stores in northern Michigan, and Gordy’s Marine has been serving the southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois area for more than 63 years.
