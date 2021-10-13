waterfall mt
Jeff Hage / Monticello Times

Big Lake firefighter Matthew Houle assists Delilah Reimringer in a game of waterball at the Big Lake Fire Department’s open house on Sunday, Oct. 11 at the fire station on County Road 43 in Big Lake. Waterball consists of taking water from a fire hose and spraying a plastic bucket with water in an effort to move the bucket along a cable. 

 

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

