Big Lake firefighter Matthew Houle assists Delilah Reimringer in a game of waterball at the Big Lake Fire Department’s open house on Sunday, Oct. 11 at the fire station on County Road 43 in Big Lake. Waterball consists of taking water from a fire hose and spraying a plastic bucket with water in an effort to move the bucket along a cable.
