Big Lake High School is excited to announce their 2022 Triple “A” Award winners, Olivia Potter and Jacob Polacec.
The Academics, Arts, and Athletics Award, commonly known as the Triple ‘A’ Award, honors high school seniors throughout the state who have a 3.0 or higher-grade point average and who participate in League-sponsored athletic and fine arts activities.
Oliva Potter is the daughter of Scott and Kristen Potter. She is involved in band, jazz band, robotics, cross country, track and strength training. Her future plans include attending the University of Minnesota Duluth, pursuing a degree in the field of science and joining the UMD band and possibly the orchestra.
Jacob Polacec is the son of Michael and Amy Polacec. During his high school years, he has been involved in band, jazz band, robotics, cross country, hockey and lacrosse. He has also served as a captain on the hockey and lacrosse teams. Jacob’s future college is still undecided, but he wishes to pursue a degree in aerospace engineering.
Potter and Polacec will now advance to the Region 8AA level of the selection award process. Two award finishers from each region (one boy and one girl) will be invited to a recognition banquet in March and League officials will announce the four statewide Triple ‘A’ Award winners at that time.
