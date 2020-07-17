If members of the Big Lake Fire Department ever find themselves in a terroristic situation, firefighters will be able to be armed with special protective equipment thanks to the Big Lake Police Department.
The police department has donated to the fire department five active threat ballistic vests which are comprised of a soft body armor and a rifle-rated ballistic plate. The police department has replaced its equipment with a new vest.
In addition to donating five vests to the Big Lake Fire Department, five vests were given to the sheriff’s office in Clay County.
