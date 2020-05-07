The Council approved a conditional use permit and variance for Kathleen and Richard Anderson, who are building a home at 301 Crescent Street.
The Andersons are proposing to construct a new 3,186 square-foot-home with an attached garage at 301 Crescent Street.
The Andersons were requesting a conditional use permit to allow an increase in impervious surface coverage within the shoreland overlay district. Up to 25 percent impervious is allowed, with an increase of up to 50 percent impervious coverage allowed by CUP. The new home would have an impervious coverage of 34.8 percent or 2,270 square feet. The Andersons also sought a variance to allow a 5-foot reduced front yard setback from 20 feet to 15 feet. The requests were approved unanimously.
