Pastor: Fire reveals to Becker the source of a miracle

Becker firefighter Toni Knutson says she was called to be a firefighter after the attack on the twin towers at the Word Trade Center in New York on Sept. 11, 2001.
Nineteen years later, she says her call to be a firefighter was a call from God.
“We’re all disciples of God, and we have all decided to do different kinds of service,” Knutson said.
On the morning of Feb. 18, Knutson says her calling was simple.
Her fire pager went off at 2:36 a.m., Knutson recalled.
“God, You chose us, so we’re going to go and fight,” she recalls saying.
And so she did - for four days alongside her fellow Becker firefighters and firefighters from the entire region.
From firefighters, police officers, EMTs and first responders, to the community members who cooked meals, provided dry socks to firefighters and collected batteries for their equipment- everyone who had a helping role in the Northern Metal Recycling fire was doing God’s work, Knutson said.
“You had a lot to do with this week, and our lives and we a grateful for all of you,” Knutson said.
Knutson was speaking at a Sunday, Feb. 23 service at Faith Lutheran. The Faith Lutheran Congregation gathered in prayer and thanksgiving for the end of the Northern Metal fire and to thank first responders and neighbors who helped, said Rev. Yolanda Denson-Byers, pastor at Faith Lutheran Church in Becker.
Throughout the service, Denson-Byers talked about Becker’s need for Jesus and a special miracle that was cast over the city.
“We needed Jesus this week when the massive fire broke out at Northern Metal,” Denson-Byers said.
“And as the dark inferno rose into the sky, we needed Jesus,” she said.
But as the Bible states 365 times, the people of Becker headed the message, “Be Not Afraid.”
“God led us not away from the fire, but into the fire,” Denson-Byers said.
She called for applause in recognition of those who ran into the fire.
It was during the fire that Denson-Byers stood in the parking lot of Faith Lutheran and had a revelation.
“The fire was going to destroy us or bring us together,” she said.
“As I watched the fire burn, I felt profound anger. I feared for the safety of our community,” she said.
Denson-Byers says she stood there shouting into the sky.
She was shouting, “Help Us!”. She was shouting, “Save us.”
“I was asking for a miracle,” she said.
It was then that she realized something.
“I recognized that God already sent us a miracle,” Denson-Byers said.
“God sent the first responders. You are our miracle,” she said as she looked at three Becker firefighters sitting in the second row of the sanctuary.
“When Becker needed it most, we were God’s miracle. We were our miracle,” Denson-Byers said.
The congregation prayed for all those who made their miracle happen. They prayed for those near and far who ran into the fire and not from it.
Denson-Byers then shared a photo of a firefighter fighting the Northern Metal Recycling fire- with a rainbow lighting up the sky through the water vapor.
That rainbow among the wreckage of burned, ice-covered salvage vehicles was reminiscent of the sermon Denson-Byers shared just minutes earlier from Matthew 17:1-2.
After six days Jesus took with him Peter, James and John the brother of James, and led them up a high mountain by themselves. 2 There he was transfigured before them. His face shone like the sun, and his clothes became as white as the light.
“Never forget, you are the miracle you are praying for,” Denson-Byers said.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
