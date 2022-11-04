The Big Lake High School Hornet Hall of Fame has inducted the Class of 2022. 

The Hornet Hall of Fame recognizes some of our outstanding Big Lake graduates who have embraced our “Hornet Way” in their lives. They have demonstrated the characteristics of honesty, integrity, and strength of character expected of our alumni. Within their life’s work in each of his or her communities, these individuals have successfully shown exemplary citizenship while educating and inspiring others to reach their highest levels of achievement.

Load comments