The Big Lake High School Hornet Hall of Fame has inducted the Class of 2022.
The Hornet Hall of Fame recognizes some of our outstanding Big Lake graduates who have embraced our “Hornet Way” in their lives. They have demonstrated the characteristics of honesty, integrity, and strength of character expected of our alumni. Within their life’s work in each of his or her communities, these individuals have successfully shown exemplary citizenship while educating and inspiring others to reach their highest levels of achievement.
The inductee Class of 2022 includes: Tim Hayes from the Class of 1981 and Wade Olson from the Class of 1996. Inductees and their family were recognized at a Hall of Fame induction ceremony before the Big Lake Homecoming football game on October 14th.
While attending Big Lake High School, Tim Hayes (class of 1981) participated in one act play, band, choir, student council, yearbook, 4-H, and DECA. Additionally, he was a football and basketball manager, salutatorian of his class, and a member of the National Honor Society. Tim served on the Big Lake school board for 19 years, the Big Lake commerce board, the food shelf board, the Spudfest board, and the United Way board. Tim also served as president of the Big Lake Youth Athletic Association and treasurer for Becker-Big Lake Youth Hockey Association. He was a founding member of the Backpack Buddies program and a member of Saron Lutheran Church council. Tim received his BA from Concordia College and his MBA from the University of St. Thomas. After completing college, Tim and his parents opened a clothing store in Big Lake. He has been married to Ellyce since 1985, and has two sons Mark and Adam, who also graduated from Big Lake.
While attending Big Lake High School, Wade Olson (class of 1996) participated in pep-band, knowledge bowl, basketball, and football. He taught for five years at Hastings high school, during which he was president of the St. Croix affiliate of Minnesota Technology and Engineering Educators Association.Through this organization, Wade volunteered to train educators based on the new standards in technology education. This work led to an award for the MTEEA New Teacher of Excellence. Wade began teaching in Big Lake in 2007. He created the video production class, and was part of the team that implemented the 3E Initiative for Exposure, Exploration, and Experience along with the REAL program (Relevant Experience Apprenticeship Learning) in Big Lake. This work has garnered state and national recognition. Wade also received the Leadership in Education Excellence Award in 2012 for his contributions to teaching at Big Lake High School. Wade is married to his wife, Jillian, and their three kids attend Big Lake Schools.
