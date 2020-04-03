Old National Bank has been recognized by the Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies.
Old National has been honored for nine consecutive years and is one of only two US banks recognized and one of four honorees in the banking industry. In 2020, 132 honorees were recognized spanning 21 countries and 51 industries.
“The honor of being recognized as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for the ninth consecutive year is truly remarkable,” said Jim Ryan, Chairman & CEO. “It is a testament to our dedicated team members who work diligently every day to ensure that our clients and communities are at the heart of what we do and that Old National is operating with integrity and transparency in every circumstance.”
“Congratulations to everyone at Old National Bank for earning this recognition,” said Ethisphere’s Chief Executive Officer, Timothy Erblich. “This is a moment to acknowledge the leaders working to advance corporate cultures defined by integrity and affirm those companies contributing to broader societal imperatives and the greater good.”
Grounded in Ethisphere’s proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World’s Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe. Best practices and insights from the 2020 honorees will be released in a report and webcast in March and April of this year.
All companies that participate in the assessment process receive an Analytical Scorecard providing them a holistic assessment of where their programs stand against the demanding standards of leading companies.
