On Sunday, February 9, Officer Guy Chaffee and his K9 partner, Bruno, traveled to West Fargo, North Dakota for annual detector dog trials.
They competed against approximately 40 other K9 teams. Together they earned a trophy for “Top Rookie Handler.” This was Bruno’s fourth appearance at trials and Officer Chaffee’s first appearance.
Officer Chaffee and K9 Bruno are certified for another year in the detection of narcotics.
