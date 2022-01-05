State Representative Paul Novotny, R-Elk River, has been appointed by Gov. Tim Walz to the newly created Council on Justice Reinvestment. The council is part of an effort to improve community supervision outcomes, reduce recidivism, and increase the likelihood of success for people on probation and supervised release to improve community safety across Minnesota.
“I look forward to bringing my years of experience as a law enforcement officer to the council as we make data driven decisions that will make Minnesota a safer place,” said Rep. Novotny. “Over the last several years, it has become clear that less accountability for offenders has resulted in a dramatic increase in crime and recidivism. I am hopeful that this council will set politics aside and do the hard work needed to reduce crime and restore safety and security to neighborhoods across the state.”
Rep. Novotny joins a group of 13 individuals that have been appointed to the council by Gov. Walz.
