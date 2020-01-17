Nearly 300 new apartment units are on the horizon in Big Lake and Monticello.
The Big Lake City Council on Wednesday, Jan. 8 approved a rezoning request, preliminary plat, site and building plans, and a development stage planned unit development for the Station Street Apartments development, a 105-unit apartment complex adjacent to the Northstar Rail station on Rail Street in Big Lake. Station Street Apartments are being developed by Brainerd-based Kuepers, Inc.
Five days later, The Monticello City Council gave the green light to Deephaven, a 165-unit apartment and retail development on 18 acres bounded by Chelsea Road to the north, Dundas Road to the south, Cedar Street to the west and Edmonson Avenue to the east. In the case of Deephaven, the Monticello City Council approved a final plat, rezoning to a planned unit development zoning district, a final stage planned unit development request, and a development agreement between Fargo, North Dakota-based Dale Buchholz Development and the City of Monticello.
Both developers are proposing to building their apartment complexes in stages.
In Big Lake, Kuepers, Inc. is proposing to build an apartment community on 7.3 acres of land directly south of the Nortstar train station and the Big Lake Park-and-Ride.
The site plan calls for three 35-unit buildings with market-rate apartments, garage structures, surface parking and an outdoor pool and playground area. The Big Lake Planning Commission held a public hearing for the development on Dec. 4, 2019. Following the public hearing, the planning commission unanimously approved the proposal.
The Monticello project is located a block east of Highway 25 between Chelsea Road and Dundas Road. Dale Buchholz Development and the City of Monticello have been collaborating on the project since June 2019.
A key to the Buchholtz plan was a zoning change that would create a residential district in an area that was zoned mostly commercial. The original plan also called for nearly 20 unattached garages, a feature that quickly fell out of favor with city staff and city leaders. The final plans now call for underground parking.
Deephaven will be built on eight acres of the 16-acre parcel and will include 165 apartment units spread across three four-story buildings for an average of 55 units per building. In a subsequent phase of the development, the remaining eight acres will be developed for commercial development.
The project also includes a public pathway, or trail, that will wind around a retention pond.
The Monticello Planning Commission held a public hearing on the development on Nov. 25, 2019. Following the public hearing, the planning commission unanimously approved the proposal.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.