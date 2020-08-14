The impact of the coronavirus pandemic on student learning loss is projected to be significantly higher than past years, heightening the need for tutors in Monticello and Big Lake.
Monticello schools are seeking seven Minnesota Reading Corps tutors for the 2020-21 school year to help students struggling with reading and math. In Big Lake, there is a need for four Reading Corps and two Math Corps tutors.
Overall, AmeriCorps is recruiting 1,750 tutors for Minnesota schools.
Reading Corps and Math Corps Managing Director Sadie O’Connor said, “There’s always a bit of a ‘summer slump’ in reading and math retention after students have been away from the classroom. But the disruptions to school schedules and shift to distance learning due to the COVID-19 crisis could result in even greater gaps. Reading Corps and Math Corps are proven to be highly effective in closing those gaps, and helping students gain skills for success in school and beyond.”
Tutors are being sought for three different levels of commitment: 35, 25 or 18 hours a week, beginning in August 2020. New this year, tutors can opt to serve just a single semester or make a commitment for a full academic year. “With so many people in transition right now, we want to be as flexible as possible,” O’Connor said.
Full-time tutors receive a stipend of $650 every two weeks, and can also earn an additional $4,336 for student loans or tuition. This education award can be gifted to a family member if the tutor is 55 or older. Many tutors also qualify for additional benefits like free health insurance and childcare assistance. Anyone interested is encouraged to apply now at readingandmath.net or by calling 866-859-2825.
Reading Corps and Math Corps are research-based initiatives to help every Minnesota student become a successful reader by the end of third grade or become proficient in math by the end of eighth grade. Additional schools interested in tutoring support are encouraged to apply at readingandmath.net or call 866-859-2825.
