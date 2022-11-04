At the October 13, 2022, meeting, the Central MN Arts Board (CMAB) awarded a total of $208,478 in support of twenty-nine regional arts projects. Applications are scored by a panel of artists, nonprofit administrators, and members of other community groups. Panel scores are provided to the Board of Directors and used in determining how to allocate funds. Criteria used in evaluating applications include equity & sustainability, artistic merit & quality, demonstrated need, outcomes & evaluation, and ability to complete the proposal.
Organizations, schools, local government, community groups, and individuals may apply for up to $8,000 in support of arts-focused events. Funding for these CMAB Grants is provided through an appropriation from the Minnesota State Legislature with money from the state’s general fund, and its Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund created by the Voters of Minnesota.
Local organizations and their projects include:
• Big Lake Schools Community Education, $7,664.00, for a choreographer, assistant lighting director, lighting, wireless headsets, and organizational storage equipment to improve the production of 2023 Big Lake High School Musical in Big Lake.
• MontiArts, $8,000, to support MontiArts Glow Fest ‘23 that includes free workshops that guide participants in making glow art to be carried or worn in the parade ending with a bonfire at Riverfront Park in downtown Monticello, MN during winter 2023.
• Monticello Community Strings, $4,600, to support music mentors and performers in presenting a free community strings concert at the Monticello High School Performing Arts Center in July 2023.
• Youth Chorale of Central MN, $8,000, to support a collaboration with Nation, a composer duo from Big Lake, MN, in rehearsal and a performance on April 23, 2023, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud.
