Central Minnesota Arts Board

At the October 13, 2022, meeting, the Central MN Arts Board (CMAB) awarded a total of $208,478 in support of twenty-nine regional arts projects. Applications are scored by a panel of artists, nonprofit administrators, and members of other community groups. Panel scores are provided to the Board of Directors and used in determining how to allocate funds. Criteria used in evaluating applications include  equity & sustainability, artistic merit & quality, demonstrated need, outcomes & evaluation, and ability to complete the proposal.

Organizations, schools, local government, community groups, and individuals may apply for up to $8,000 in support of arts-focused events. Funding for these CMAB Grants is provided through an appropriation from the Minnesota State Legislature with money from the state’s general fund, and its Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund created by the Voters of Minnesota.

Load comments