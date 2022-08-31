The City of Monticello has set a moratorium on the sale of THC products, while Big Lake continues to work on a THC-related ordinance.

Monticello’s action came Monday, Aug. 22 after the Monticello City Council directed city staff to draft an ordinance regulating the sale of the hemp-based THC.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

Load comments