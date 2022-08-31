The City of Monticello has set a moratorium on the sale of THC products, while Big Lake continues to work on a THC-related ordinance.
Monticello’s action came Monday, Aug. 22 after the Monticello City Council directed city staff to draft an ordinance regulating the sale of the hemp-based THC.
Action on a THC-related ordinance remained tabled in Big Lake. The Big Lake City Council did not take up the issue because the city’s legal team continued working on the issue.
A Minnesota law went into effect July 1 allowing Minnesotans to buy food and beverages that contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving, with a limit of 50 milligrams per package. The product cannot have a dosage that exceeds 0.3 percent THC.
The Monticello City Council on Monday, Aug. 8 tabled action imposing a moratorium on the sale of THC edibles by businesses within the city limits.
But the moratorium passed Aug. 22 on a 4-1 vote, with Councilmember Sam Murdoff voting against the measure.
Monticello Councilmember Charlotte Gabler made the motion to have staff draft an ordinance regulating the sale of THC. The Council would like to limit sales to designated smoke shops and be limited to an edible or drinkable. That motion passed 5-0.
In directing staff to draft an ordinance, Gabler noted that the Council was being cognizant of what’s going on in the community. She also noted that the council was making an effort to not take sales away from city businesses, while being mindful of public safety and public health.
In Big Lake, City Administrator Hanna Klimmek said Aug. 24 that staff is working with its city attorney to draft a THC ordinance. That proposed ordinance would be brought forward to a future city workshop for discussion, Klimmek said.
The time line for holding that workshop discussion is unknown at this point, Klimmek said.
“We’re working as quickly as possible on THC,” she said. “It’s a priority.”
