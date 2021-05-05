A 93-year-old Big Lake man with dementia who went missing Wednesday, May 5 was located at a gas station in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.
93-year-old Roberto Sobalvarro of Big Lake left his home on Wednesday, May 5 in a black 2016 Volkswagen Jetta With license plate MZR 928.
According to the Big Lake Police Department, Solbalvarro said he was going to a church in Elk River for a funeral. After arriving to the church and discovering there was not a funeral, he said he was going back home to Big Lake.
