On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the office of Minnesota Management and Budget (MMB) released its annual November revenue forecast, which provides information and outlook for Minnesota’s financial picture. When the next legislative session begins on January 3, legislators will use this forecast as a general guide – until the final forecast comes out in February 2023 – to craft our state’s next two-year budget.

The latest forecast found an astronomical budget surplus of $17.6 billion for the current budget cycle, which is up from the previous $9.25 billion surplus in the past February forecast. According to MMB, the surplus was driven by “strong collections and lower-than-projected spending.”

