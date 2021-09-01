Minnco Credit Union, which has a brach office in Big Lake, has been honored with a 2021 Dora Maxwell Social Responsibility Community Service Award. The award recognizes credit unions for the activities they coordinate that benefit their community or a specific charity.
The credit union was honored for its “Minnco Moments” program. Over the past several years, Minnco has actively encouraged its employees to head out into their communities with one purpose in mind: to spread kindness. Each employee is provided a sum of money to go out into the community to do just that – spread kindness. Minnco started with one day of kindness; the next year it changed to a week of kindness.
Last year, in the midst of COVID-19, Minnco partnered with the Minnco Foundation to make an even larger impact. In addition to impacting individuals, Minnco knew that many non-profits were also struggling and needing assistance. Minnco took the universal credit union motto of “People Helping People” and tweaked it into “People Helping People Helping People.” Minnco Credit Union and the Minnco Foundation asked each branch office to select a local non-profit organization they could support through a financial contribution and by volunteering staff time.
