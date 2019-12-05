Minnco winner MT

Pictured left to right are: Ben Hering (MNCUN), Christine Eblen (Minnco VP, North Branch), Joe S., Grace S., Doug Hallstrom (Minnco President/CEO).

 

 Photo provided

Representatives from the Minnesota Credit Union Network (MNCUN) and Minnco Credit Union recently presented a check to Minnco’s second $1,000 Quarterly WINcentive® Savings account winner Grace S. Grace’s husband, Joe, is a veteran and Grace already has plans to pay it forward by donating the money to various charities that help veterans.

Available exclusively to credit union members, WINcentive® Savings is a prize-linked savings account designed to foster a regular habit of savings. This unique account rewards savers with an opportunity to win cash prizes during monthly, quarterly and annual drawings. A prize drawing entry is earned each time monthly savings balances increase by $25 (savers can earn up to 4 entries per month). The more a saver can set aside in their WINcentive® account, the more chances they have to win!

Since Minnco began offering WINcentive® Savings accounts to its members the beginning of 2017, Minnco has awarded a total of $9,200 to members, 72 monthly $100 drawing winners and 2 quarterly prize winners!

Minnco Credit Union has announced that it will soon be opening a branch office in Big Lake.

