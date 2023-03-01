 Skip to main content
Mekeland: Forecast shows need for tax relief, structural overhaul

State officials issued a new economic forecast for Minnesota Monday, projecting a $17.5 billion surplus for the new biennium.

The bottom-line surplus figure remains in line with the last full forecast, issued in early December. State Rep. Shane Mekeland, R-Clear Lake, said the report signals state revenue continues to grow because this forecast factored for inflation for the first time in decades.

