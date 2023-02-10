State Rep. Shane Mekeland, R-Clear Lake, who represents Big Lake in the Minnesota House, has authored legislation to fully repeal the state tax on Social Security, providing some breathing room for seniors – particularly those on fixed incomes.

Mekeland said Minnesota is one of just 12 states that still tax social security benefits. With a $17.6 billion state budget surplus, and price increases straining family budgets, Mekeland said the time is right for a full repeal.

