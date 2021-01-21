Monticello and Big Lake have city council seats that need to be filled following the Nov. 3, 2020 election.
Both cities had city council members elected to the position of mayor.
In Monticello, City Council Member Lloyd Hilgart was elected mayor. In Big Lake, it was City Council Member Paul Knier that was elected mayor.
At the cities’ first council meetings of 2021, the city councils declared vacancies on their respective city councils because of the election outcomes.
They then set out to fill the vacant council seats.
Monticello and Big Lake will take different paths in filling the seats.
In Monticello, the city is accepting applicants that will be interviewed and appointed by the sitting city council. In Big Lake, a special election will be the vehicle used to fill the vacant council seat.
On Monday, January 11, the Monticello City Council approved a measure to appoint its newest city council member. It set an application deadline of Wednesday, January 20. Plans are to begin interviews for the position on Monday, January 25.
Monticello City Administrator Rachel Leonard acknowledged the aggressive time line for filling the position, but noted that it was important to fill the seat as soon as possible.
Hilgart concurred.
“I think it’s important we move quickly,” Hilgart said, noting that there presently was a possibility that votes could end in a 2-2 tie. He also said that there were many important items coming before the council in the future. It’s important that a full council be making important city decisions, he said.
In Big Lake, a new mayor and three new council members voted to hold a special election to select one additional new council member. That decision came at the Wednesday, January 13 meeting of the Big Lake City Council.
The special election will be held on Tuesday, April 13. The election filing period will be February 2-16, according to Big Lake City Clerk Gina Wolbeck.
City Administrator Clay Wilfahrt estimated the cost of the election at about $18,000 with $8,000 dedicated to ballots, election judge wages, and public notices related to the election. He estimated staff time would cost about $10,000.
Still, it was a cost the new council was willing to bear.
Knier said that even though he struggled with accepting the cost of the election, there is no doubt that an election is the will of the people.
“I ran on letting the citizens of Big Lake choose their representation. I’m for protecting that right,” Knier said.
“That freedom is a rock solid principle of our government,” Knier continued.
Knier added that he has talked to a lot of people regarding the appointment vs. election issue.
“People want a say in who represents them. They are adamant about that,” he said.
Jeff Hage
