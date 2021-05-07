Senator Andrew Mathews (R-Princeton) released the following statement in response to Governor Walz’s announcement of reopening plan today:
“Today’s announcement of another dial turn is simply not enough. For weeks and months, I and my fellow Senate Republicans have been urging Walz to give up his emergency powers and include the Legislature in decision-making. We are Constitutionally required to pass a state budget and Walz has inserted himself into the equation to the point where it is bordering on impossible to compromise with the House when Walz preempts the other branches of government.
“The Senate has passed many bills this session in response, including my bill Senate File 1, to reopen businesses free of emergency powers. Senate File 4, reforming the emergency powers statute so that the Legislature must actively extend emergency powers. Senate File 1470, an off-ramp plan to end the eviction moratorium. Unfortunately, Governor Walz would rather keep his powers than even show any interest in any of these bills
“Furthermore, over the past year, Walz has shown that his decision-making capabilities are usually wrong. He has lost credibility after lying about death counts, failing our elderly in nursing homes, and then trying to blame youth sports for deaths from his failed policies. Why should his new advice be trusted, and why is he still the sole decision-maker for our state after over a whole year?
“Look at all the moving goalposts since he took control of our state. First two weeks to flatten the curve. Then a month. Then when a test was available. Then when 5,000 were tested a day. Then 10,000 a day. Then after the holidays. Then when a vaccine was available. Then when everyone who wants a vaccine gets one. Now, you won’t get your freedoms until 70% are vaccinated. Do you believe he’ll even do it then?
“When will this end? Governor Walz is abusing his power, lying to Minnesotans, and continually changing the standards for re-opening. Nothing ever seems enough in his eyes. He had a taste of authoritarianism and he likes it far too much to give that up.
“Governor Walz, it’s time to allow the hundreds of us elected officials to do our jobs and represent our districts’ needs. You may call them rocks and cows, but I call them friends and I see them struggling. It’s time for you to give up your powers and give freedom back to Minnesota.”
