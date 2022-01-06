Scribbled Lines Brewing takes home its very first award at the 2021 Festival of Wood & Barrel-Aged Beers in Chicago, on November 13, 2021. Lupulin Brewing Company brings home three awards at the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild’s 2021 Brewers Cup & Awards on November 18, 2021.
The Festival of Wood & Barrel-Aged Beer is North America’s largest and most distinguished barrel-aged beer festival and competition. Now in its 19th year, FoBAB features samples from more than 150 craft breweries and a fierce competition for hardware and bragging rights. This year, the Brewers Cup Competition had 450 beers entered from 85 breweries and brewpubs in the state. Beers were submitted to 26 categories based on beer style.
Boris v.1, the very first foeder-aged beer to come from Scribbled Lines earned second place at the 2021 Festival of Wood & Barrel-Aged Beers in the Wild Beer & Brett category. Boris v. 1 is a golden mixed-culture sour ale that brings strong notes of mango & peach that are completely derived from the fermentation, there was no actual fruit added! Quality Control Manager & Brewer, Justin Nathe - “We were beyond thrilled to receive the 2nd place award in the Wild Beer & Brett category for our first ever foeder-aged release, Boris v.1. Scribbled lines is a passion project that is an outlet for us to create unique beers that we find exciting, and we hope that you all enjoy them too. We love each and every beer we release and to receive a 2nd place “tip-of-the-hat” from an event like FOBAB really means a lot to us, and encourages us to keep making those beers that we find fun and interesting. Thank you all for supporting us and drinking these beers alongside us, and we are looking forward to what the future holds!”
Here in Minnesota, the Lupulin brand continues to win. Blissful Ignorance, a Double India Pale Ale, was awarded second place in the Double & Specialty IPAs category. Last time at the 2019 Brewer’s Cup & Awards (no awards were held in 2020 due to the pandemic), Blissful Ignorance took home first place. This brand has been around since the beginning, and it is still a stand out beer for Lupulin Brewing fans.
Entering a barrel-aged beer is always a gamble, it tends to be one of the most popular categories brewers enter, but Barrel God Cuvée 2020/2021 Blend was the standout and earned first place in the Wood Beer category. Barrel God is a brand that has been around since the early Lupulin days. A highlight each year at Big Beer Week, this big stout is always a crowd favorite.
Beer awards are fun to earn, but what’s even better is when you receive an award based on the votes of your colleagues. Marcus Paulsen continues to crush it here at Lupuin, earning the award for Best Art & Design again this year (he received the same award back in 2019). Lupulin is truly grateful for his hard work and dedication to consistently producing amazing can art & marketing designs. “I was honored and honestly just blown away to win this award again! It’s one thing to hear from my friends and family that they like my art, but to be nominated and chosen by people who don’t even necessarily know who I am, just from seeing my artwork on social media or out in the wild, that’s something special,” Paulsen said.
