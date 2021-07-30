The Big Lake School Board is losing a valued school board member.
Lori Kampa is resigning from the school board in August in order to move to South Carolina.
The former Big Lake mayor was elected to the school board in November 2020. Her term expires in January 2025. Kampa has also served as a member of the Big Lake City Council, as well as on the city’s planning commission and economic development authority.
In her resignation letter, Kampa wrote: “ It is with mixed feelings that I need to inform you that my husband and I have sold ourr home and are planning to move to South Carolina by the end of summer. This was not our immediate plan when I filed and ran for my school board position.”
“But the market and other opportunities have opened the way for us to do this now instead of in a few years. Our closing date id September 1 so the last meeting in August will be my last meeting,” Kampa continued.
Thank you so much for making me feel welcome, and teaching me the other side of things within the school,” Kampa concluded.
After accepting Kampa’s resignation on the July 22 consent agenda, the Board took action to set a special election on Tuesday, Nov. 2, the same day as the school district’s upcoming referendum vote.
The filing period for Kampa’s seat opened the morning of Tuesday, July 27. The filing period closes at 5 p.m. on August 10.
Affidavits of Candidacy are available from the school district clerk, 501 Minnesota Ave, Big Lake.
The filing fee for this office is $2. A candidate for this office must be an eligible voter, must be 21 years of age or more on assuming office, must have been a resident of the school district for 30 days prior to the special election.
