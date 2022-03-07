Excitement is in the air at the local food shelves in Monticello and Big Lake.
That’s because its March FoodShare Month- the time of year where donations to the Monticello Help Center and the Big Lake Pantry can shape the ability to help the community with its food needs throughout the year.
The March Campaign is the largest grassroots food and fund drive in Minnesota by providing 300 food shelves with the support they need to feed their communities.
In 2021, the March Campaign raised $13 million and almost 6.5 million pounds of food for communities in need.
Running from February 28 to April 10, Minnesota FoodShare will give a percentage back to participating food shelves based on the donations received.
Monetary donations can also be a huge help for both pantries because it allows them to purchase items they are unable to accept in food donations, such as perishables. Cash and check donations can also be stretched and used throughout the year, helping in the long term.
Donating cash to both the Monticello Help Center and Big Lake Pantry give the local food shelves some real local buying power.
Mary Gardner, director of the Monticello Help Center, estimates that with each $1 donation, she can purchase $7 in food from the Second Harvest Food Bank.
For example, the average loaf of bread costs $1.29 at the store. Food shelves can purchase a case of bread for $1.30, Gardner said.
The same goes potatoes, crackers, and cans of Pork & Beans. A five pound bag of potatoes can cost as much as $3 at the store. Food shelves can buy a 40 pound bag for 40 cents.
Crackers. They can cost up to $2.98 a box. A case through Second Harvest is $3. Then there’s that can of Pork & Beans. They can cost up to $2.29 at the store- or $3 for a case through Second Harvest.
While donations of food is greatly appreciated, money is they key,” Gardner said.
“It’s kind of a big deal,” Big Lake Pantry Director Sandy McClurg added.
This year, both the Monticello and Big Lake pantries are asking for a variety of donations, not just food. Both pantries are asking for donations of household items and personal hygiene items alongside food.
Both Monticello and Big Lake are seeing a need for canned meat, as well as tuna.
“Meals, like canned spaghetti, ravioli, and stew are also in need,” McClurg said.
Personal hygiene items such as soap, tooth paste and tooth brushes are also in need, McClurg said.
“And we’re always low on diapers,” Gardner said.
At the Monticello Help Center, volunteers are working to get its clients to cook at home more, Gardner said.
“So we’re looking for spices, rice, and cooking oil. They’re all huge,” she said.
Coffee is also on the list of food shelf needs.
McClurg says the Big Lake Pantry is very busy with new clients who are now visiting the pantry on a regular basis.
The center has opened up two pop-up pantries on Tuesdays and Fridays that are proving to be popular because the filing of paperwork is not required. she said.
Also new to the Big Lake Pantry is a new online system, where people can place orders on their computers, phones or tablets and pick their orders up curbside at the center in Big Lake.
“That’s proving to be popular,” McClurg said.
The Monticello Help Center is expecting a busy March. Last year, the Help Center distributed 51,000 pounds of food, Gardner said.
That amounts to 70 pounds of food per person in each household the Help center serves, she said.
In Big Lake, the Big Lake Pantry is open Monday evenings 5:30-7:30 for online orders with appointment; Wednesday mornings 9:00-11:00 for online orders with appointment; Thursday evenings 5:30-7:30 for Walk-in service with no appointment needed; and the second Saturday of each month from 9:00-11:00 a.m. for walk-in service with no appointment needed.
The pop-up pantry is offered on Tuesdays from 11:00-12;30 and on Fridays from 11:30-12:30.
Clients can find the links to online ordering on the Big Lake Pantry’s website and Facebook page.
In Monticello, the Help Center is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The Help Center is open on the first, second, fourth, and fifth Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. On the third Wednesday of each month, a curbside pick-up pantry is offered from 5-6:30 p.m.
