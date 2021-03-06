Spring is here! “Locally Growin’,” the fundraising campaign at Great River Regional Library (GRRL), and its Monticello and Big Lake branches runs Monday, March 1st through Wednesday, March 31st, 2021.
Our Locally Growin’ campaign keeps donations 100 percent within the branch library of the donor’s choosing. Each library selects a specific “wish” item and a campaign goal. Over $20,000 was raised around the region in 2019 to support a wide variety of goals. Our campaign was cut short in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 closure, so we look forward to making a big difference this year! Each library’s goal is unique and focuses on its community interests and needs. A few exciting wishes that libraries are raising money for this year include the following:
· Have a collection of books to make reading approachable for children, like juvenile large print books.
· Provide children with library book bags when they get their first library card.
· Add Try-It-Yourself Kits to their collection.
· Extend a welcome to residents who haven’t visited or known about their library.
These are just a few of our libraries’ wishes. Stop by to learn what is growin’ at your local library!
Make a difference at your library by giving online at https://griver.org/locally-growin
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.