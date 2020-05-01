Restaurants and retail stores aren’t the only ones offering curbside delivery.
Now you can get your favorite book at the Monticello Public Library through its new curbside delivery program.
Offered Tuesdays from 2-6 p.m. and on Thursdays from 12-6 p.m., Library patrons will be able to pick up books reserved online at the Great River Library system website, https://griver.org.
Library patrons start the online pick-up process by first going online and checking out a book, CD, DVD, or other type of library material, said Marla Scherber, library services coordinator for the Monticello Public Library.
When materials arrive at the library, patrons will get a call from library staff, who will work with the patron to set up a pick-up time within the curbside pick-up hours, Scherber said.
Right now, library staff is working on getting materials out to patrons who requested materials before stay-at-home orders were put in place by Gov. Tim Walz.
A similar curbside program has also been kicked off at the Great River Library branch in Big Lake.
Like in Monticello, the service is being offered twice a week on Tuesdays from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and on Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
