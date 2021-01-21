Construction crews continued work on Liberty Bank’s newest branch office in Big Lake. The new office of the St. Cloud-based bank will be located on the northeast corner of Highway 10 and County Road 43 on the east side of Big Lake. The bank is expected to open in the Spring of 2021.
