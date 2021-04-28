auxiliary Walmart

A grant from Walmart to the American Legion Auxiliary will provide funds to help Monticello veterans. Pictured are Katie from the Monticello Walmart, Milissa Schmidt, Dawn and Ron Grossinger, and Cheryl Latham of the Monticello American Legion Auxiliary. They are being presented an online donation grant from Monticello Walmart for the amount of $750 to help meet the needs of veterans.  They were all smiling behind their masks!

 

