A grant from Walmart to the American Legion Auxiliary will provide funds to help Monticello veterans. Pictured are Katie from the Monticello Walmart, Milissa Schmidt, Dawn and Ron Grossinger, and Cheryl Latham of the Monticello American Legion Auxiliary. They are being presented an online donation grant from Monticello Walmart for the amount of $750 to help meet the needs of veterans. They were all smiling behind their masks!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.