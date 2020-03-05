A big hit at a Big Lake brewery could be in big trouble in the near future because of a Minnesota law curbing growler sales.
A bill introduced in the Minnesota House on Monday, Feb. 24 could serve as a sigh of relief when it comes to future growler sales at Big Lake’s Lupulin Brewing Company.
The bill, introduced by Rep. Dan Wolgamott (D-St. Cloud) would loosen restrictions on breweries selling refillable beer growlers- and 750 ml cans known as crowlers- to brewery customers.
Under current Minnesota law, a brewery is not allowed to sell the 64 ounce glass once they are producing more than 20,000 barrels a year.
Under Wolgamott’s bill, the cap would be increased to 40,000 barrels per year.
What’s that mean in Big Lake?
Jeff Zierdt, co-founder and president of Lupulin Brewing Company, says the bill could keep the brewery’s future sales in tact.
Lupulin is a destination brewery of beer enthusiasts and in 2018 was named one of the 50 fastest growing breweries in the United States.
On March 1, the brewery hosted its annual Big Beer Week, an event that would be threatened by Minnesota’s growler cap if the brewery’s success continues.
Big Beer Week is a huge hit, Zierdt said.
“On Sunday, we sold 700 bottles out of here alone,” he said.
Because of brewery growth and Minnesota law, “We could lose it,” Zierdt said of Big Beer Week.
Lupulin is projected to brew 10,000 barrels of beer in 2020- and at it’s current rate of growth, the brewery will reach that 20,000-barrel milestone in two years, Zierdt said.
“Losing our growler sales could become a reality,” he said.
And losing growler sales could cost the brewery as much as 30 percent of its sales, Zierdt said.
Based on 2018 sales figures, Shells in New Ulm, Summit in St. Paul, and Minneapolis-based Surly and Fulton brewing companies are prohibited from selling growlers and crowlers at their breweries. Castle Danger Brewing Company in Two Harbors joined the group on Oct. 1, 2019. Other breweries nearing the 20,000 barrel mark include Indeed in Minneapolis, Lift Bridge in Stillwater, and Bent Paddle Brewing in Duluth.
Wolgamott has two breweries in his St. Cloud district: Beaver Island Brewing Co. and Pantown Brewing Co. The popular Bad Habit Brewing Co. in St. Joseph is not too far away. Those breweries are not currently impacted by the growler cap. Neither are Rustech Brewing Co. and Nordic Brewing Co. in Monticello.
“I love my growlers,” Wolgamott said.
But he loves even more the fact that Minnesota’s breweries generate business, and create local jobs.
Breweries are also travel destinations, which bring people and their money into communities they might otherwise not visit, Wolgamott said.
Wolgamott says he finds it frustrating that the State’s breweries risk having their revenue capped because of their sales volumes.
The current cap on growler sales stifles businesses and inconveniences Minnesotans looking to support their local breweries, he said.
“It’s an unfair hit. It punishes growth. It punishes success,” Wolgamott said.
Wolgamott says his bill will be heard before the House Commerce Committee on March 13.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.