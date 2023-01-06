laundry dromat mt

An abandoned gas station and convenience store on one of Big Lake’s most high-profile corners could be the future home of a laundromat.

Developer Pat Briggs is proposing to open a laundromat at 461 Jefferson Boulevard in Big Lake on the site of a former Casey’s General Store.

