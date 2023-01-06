An abandoned gas station and convenience store on one of Big Lake’s most high-profile corners could be the future home of a laundromat.
Developer Pat Briggs is proposing to open a laundromat at 461 Jefferson Boulevard in Big Lake on the site of a former Casey’s General Store.
The site is located on the northwest corner of Highway 10 and Eagle Lake Road.
Big Lake city staff had approved a site plan for the project on Dec. 5, 2022, and the Big Lake City Council on December 14, 2022 approved a required site improvement performance agreement as well as a stormwater maintenance agreement with Briggs’ 461 Jefferson, LLC.
Plans call for several site improvements to the property, including grading and erosion control, landscaping, and paving and striping of the parking lot. The site improvements must be completed by Oct. 2023, the site improvement performance agreement states.
There are four lots on the proposed development site- the former Casey’s General Store building sits on one of the lots. The parking lot comprises the three other lots. The developer is seeking to consolidate the lots into one lot, records show. Other requirements of the plan include the installation of an irrigation system to aid in the survival of landscaping. The landscaping will include the installation of a rain garden. The installation of an ornamental fence between the parking lot and the edge of the street is also required as part of the project.
Under the proposed plans, the existing 2,469 square foot former Casey’s building would remain on site.
Briggs sought to open a laundromat in 2017 in the former Klein Bank building at 611 Rose Drive in Big Lake. That project did not materialize, with the building eventually becoming home to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.