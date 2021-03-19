On March 2, 2021 at approximately 9:47pm Officer Tyler Hecht stopped a vehicle for a moving violation. Officer Hecht spoke to the driver who stated he did not have a driver’s license. Officer Hecht identified the front female passenger as Kelsey Kunesh (Age 32 – Little Falls, MN). Officer Guy Chaffee responded to the scene.
While Officer Chaffee was speaking to Kunesh he could smell the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. Kunesh admitted to Officer Chaffee there was a roach in the ashtray and one in the passenger door. Kunesh stated she smoked earlier in the day.
Officers conducted a search of the vehicle and located two plastic baggies that contained suspected methamphetamine. The baggies were concealed inside a gummy bear candy wrapper which was wrapped with ultrasound photos. The item was located in the front overhead compartment. The substances field tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed 7.1 grams. Officers located a baggie with a trace amount of suspected methamphetamine inside a duffle bag and another small baggie with suspected marijuana inside a chip bag. The substances field tested positive for methamphetamine and marijuana. Officers also located drug paraphernalia.
The driver denied knowing about the methamphetamine in the vehicle, but admitted that the pipe with marijuana residue belonged to him. Kunesh denied knowledge of the methamphetamine, but admitted the ultrasound photos were of her baby because she was pregnant, and she had placed the photos in the overhead compartment ealier in the day. Kunesh was arrested and tranported to the Sherburne County Jail.
Kunesh was charged by criminal compalint with; Felony 5th Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance
