It has been my great privilege and honor to serve Big Lake citizens since I was elected in the special election on April 13, 2021. It’s gone by in a flash and has been an amazing learning experience since day one. I am running for re-election for Big Lake City Council on November 8, 2022.
Since the election, I have committed to helping our city pay down debt and stay on sound financial footing all while maintaining and where possible, improving city services for our residents - along with supporting and promoting business growth and employment opportunities in our community. We have a great start in this regard. City debt is lower now and continues to decline, the city is on sound financial footing, and several new businesses have opened or are preparing to open in the coming months.
My family has lived in Big Lake since 1995, and we have raised our children to adulthood here. We have a small home business (a remodeling company) and I work full time in tax accounting for Cargill headquarters in Wayzata.
As a family, we are committed to Big Lake and this region. During the last 27+ years, I’ve served regularly as an election judge and have served in leadership for various local educational and artistic non-profits. When I’m not working at my job or attending to council duties or spending time with my family, I serve on various community boards in my city council capacity - such as the Big Lake Economic Development Authority, the Big Lake City/Township Fire Board, and the Big Lake Community Education Advisory Committee.
I am dedicated to the people of Big Lake, and my desire - my mission - is to serve our city residents and be a voice for Big Lakers and the needs of our community. I will be your voice on the council for sound financial policy, safe streets, continued business growth, and community development that puts Big Lake first and makes our city a great place to live and work.
I ask for your vote for Big Lake City Council on November 8, 2022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.