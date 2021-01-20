Kiffmeyer disappointed by MPCA's push for California Emission Standards

It is disappointing to see that the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA), led by Governor Walz, intends to force the adoption of the California Emission Standards, which will implement California’s mandatory auto-emission standards on vehicles sold in Minnesota. These emission standards are extreme and focused on eliminating the combustion engine and forcing auto dealers to carry cars the public is not willing to buy. And electric vehicles have unresolved pollution problems of their own such as disposal of their very large batteries.
The process the Governor and MPCA have chosen goes through the administrative rulemaking process, instead of the constitutional process of the legislature.
If adopted, this will harm Minnesota’s economy through raised transportation costs for lower-income residents and disproportionately hurt rural as well as the communities on our borders. Farm equipment and trucks depend on their gas powered heavy duty vehicles. Increasing their costs, increases food costs which Minnesotans will pay in higher prices for groceries and goods. Minnesotans have suffered enough.
In addition, the data shows that Minnesota’s market is already moving towards cleaner and more efficient cars, with more models being added to the market yearly. So these heavy handed steps by the Governor are completely unnecessary.
While I encourage the use of clean energy, I do not think we should be using California’s standards as the baseline starting point. Their state is vastly different than ours, our residents have different needs when it comes to cars, and our pollution emissions are already lower. California’s standards should not be the guide used for Minnesota.
The MPCA has begun hosting public information sessions prior to imposing the California Car Mandate on Minnesotans They are scheduled for January 27 and February 2, with others to come later in the month. More information can be found here, and Minnesotans can submit public comments through the Office of Administrative Hearings.
