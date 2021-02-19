You have permission to edit this article.
Joshua Hunt selected to MMEA all-state band

Joshua Hunt

Big Lake High School senior Joshua Hunt has been selected as a member of the Minnesota Music Educators Association All-State Band. Hunt will be performing in the 77th annual All-State Band during their performance on Saturday, February 13.

Hunt, who plays trombone in Big Lake’s Concert and Jazz bands, was selected by audition in April. “I am tremendously honored to be selected for this year’s All-State band. It is a colossal understatement to say I am only grateful for this opportunity,” says Hunt. Hunt credits this opportunity to the contributions of his music educators and most notably, Mrs. Heidi Olson, Director of Bands at Big Lake High School.

With the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Minnesota Music Educators Association had to find creative ways to still host this event. This year, students participate in three virtual rehearsals and performance days spread out virtually over two weekends. “I am excited to represent the Big Lake High School Band program for this performance, and I am looking forward to the opportunities this will create in my music career,” says Hunt.

