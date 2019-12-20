BIG LAKE- “Two thumbs up”.
That’s what the Big Lake City Council gave a proposed 12-unit Sandhill Villas townhouse development planned by Troy and Kelly Siemers on 2.5 acres at the intersection of 205th Street and 172nd Street NW in Big Lake Township.
The City Council was charged with reviewing the project’s concept plan on Wednesday, Dec. 11 and offering comments or words of advice to the developers so that they can make any necessary changes prior to submitting a formal application.
The only recommendation came from Councilmember Rose Johnson, who favors a sidewalk or trail along the 172nd Street NW side of the project.
IT makes sense to include trail access because of its proximity to the Prairie Meadows development,” said Johnson, noting that there are many children living in Prairie Meadows who could someday use a sidewalk or trail as part of their route to school.
Other than Johnson’s suggestion, Councilmember Paul Knier said the project proposal “looks great.” “If you follow the guidelines, go for it,” Knier added.
Mayor Mike Wallin said he personally likes the proposal and gave two thumbs up to keeping the project going.
The review comes after an annexation petition was approved by the Council on November 16 and reviewed and approved by the State of Minnesota on November 22.
The City’s planning staff is supportive of the project, said Sara Woolf, the city’s consultant planner.
Woolf told councilmembers that the Sandhill Villas property was originally part of a 15-acre farm field that was guided by the City of Big Lake, Big Lake Township and Sherburne County as a future location of a city neighborhood. The development of that neighborhood took a closer step to becoming a reality after getting the support of the Big Lake City Council on Dec. 11.
The Big Lake Planning Commission also reviewed the project in early November.
At the planning commission meeting, members of the public did raise some concerns, Woolf noted.
Among the concerns were the scale of the development, the effect of the development on adjacent property values, the effect of an increase of impervious surfaces and the increased potential for flooding, access to the development, and the ownership of a street that would serve the development.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
